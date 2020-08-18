Constant replays of MotoGP crash were ridiculous

Morbidelli hit Zarco on the run through the quick Turn 2 kink as the Avintia Ducati rider moved a little off line under braking, with the set sent out speeding into the gravel at scary speeds.

Morbidelli’s errant Petronas Yamaha directly flew in between Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales, while Zarco’s destroyed Ducati simply missed out on the latter’s head. The race was red-flagged while the track was cleaned up, with the world feed proving replays of the event numerous times– with the riders enjoying on in their garages.

Crutchlow states this practice requires to be examined in circumstances like this, as the riders “hate seeing it”.

“As we saw, that bike went through a gap,” Crutchlow stated onSunday “We hate seeing it. I don’t know why they play it 50 times, it’s ridiculous.

“It’s ridiculous for the riders being in the garage, it’s ridiculous for the fans, for individuals in the house. Everybody wishes to know what takes place, yes, OK. [But] play it after the race or something like that, due to the fact that they require to comprehend what takes place.”

The security of the Red Bull Ring and the Turns 2 and 3 area where the event happened has actually been cast doubt on by various riders.

Morbidelli’s bike had the ability to move into the course of other riders due to there being no catch fencing there, though Crutchlow states …