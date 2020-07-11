Conservatives rally around Goya amid calls for boycott over CEO’s support of Trump

President Trump similarly tweeted “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!” amid the backlash. Figures such as for example former model Chrissie Teigen had higher level the boycott as a way to retaliate against CEO Robert Unanue, who appeared beside Trump at a White House event this week.

GOYA FOODS CEO WILL NOT APOLOGIZE IN FACE OF BOYCOTT, BACKLASH FOR PRO-TRUMP REMARKS: ‘SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH’

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” that he said. Trump was promoting the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which is made to expand educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic-Americans.

While criticizing the boycott, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain warned that it might lead to job loss during the difficult economic issues begot by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It seems weird & callous to boycott a company who supplies food to the masses and employs 4,000 people during a pandemic,” she said in a post retweeted by conservative author Ben Shapiro. “No matter what your politics, who wants more people out of work? Almost every CEO, boss, & person I interact with and consume products from disagrees with me.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN DECRIES ‘WEIRD & CALLOUS’ GOYA BOYCOTT OVER CEO’S PRAISE OF TRUMP

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk also ripped the boycott, suggesting it could harm minorities.

“Imagine boycotting one of America’s largest minority-owned businesses and thinking that you’re doing something to end racism,” he tweeted on Friday. “That’s the current mindset of the leaders of the Democrat party.”

Meanwhile, the boycott has received support from figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo,'” she tweeted alongside a call for the boycott.

GOYA PRESIDENT: SALES ‘QUADRUPLED’ AMID CORONAVIRUS DEMAND

Teigen pushed back on the idea that she was hurting Goya’s workers, and vowed to financially help the farms affected. “The next step republicans [sic] will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers in the event that you boycott,” Teigen tweeted.

“You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are ‘vile’ ‘rapists,'” she wrote, a mention of the remarks by Trump at the very start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Unanue has refused to back down and called the pushback against him visiting the White House “suppression of speech.”

On Friday, he told “Fox & Friends” he was previously invited to the White House for a conference hosted by the Obama administration for Hispanic Heritage Month. “So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable,” Unanue said.

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson contributed to the report.