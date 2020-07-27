Conservative Militias: America’s Sleeping Giant

When a general officer in the Japanese Army suggested invading America during the planning for the Pearl Harbor attack, Japanese Imperial Navy Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto reportedly said, “You cannot invade the mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind each blade of grass.” In the case of America’s armed conservative militia movement that warning still holds true.

Pro-Second Amendment and patriotic militia movements have been a fact in this nation since its inception. But in recent times they have gained strength and membership starting about ten years ago. Many citizens were concerned about the unconstitutional tendencies of the Obama administration. They postulated that the Obama regime could become a clear and present danger to basic American constitutional liberties and formed militias to prepare for the worst.

While that specific threat has come and gone the same groups and ideology, now in the shape of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, continue to pose a threat to the nation. We can see their heavily armed presence on the streets of America every night. If ever push came to shove, the American militia movement could provide an armed citizen counterweight to the domestic terrorism of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Saturday night in several cities like Portland, Austin, Denver, Oakland, Richmond, Louisville, and Seattle, the violence of late continued unabated.

Indicative of the riots, in Portland, a black USMC vet who was holding an American flag was met with racial slurs by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. “These people have nothing to do with black lives. Our black community leaders need to stand up and lead because what’s happening is they’re letting a group of terrorists that don’t represent me use me, and that’s not right,” said U.S. Marine vet Gabriel Johnson.

PPB Officers had several aerial fireworks thrown at them throughout the night. This is criminal and dangerous. https://t.co/4l2alxWTaC — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 26, 2020

Earlier today, at least 1 person breached a fence line @ the East Precinct. Moments later, a device exploded leaving an ~8” hole in the side of the precinct. This was one of several dangerous incidents that led SPD to declare today’s incident a riot. Arson/Bomb dets investigating pic.twitter.com/pGC3kpQzhT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

But in one spot, Louisville, when Marxist and anarchist scum marched out to do their mayhem, pro-American militia groups were waiting for them.

From Fox News: “Opposing armed militias marched during the day in Louisville, Ky., where Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers in her apartment. Hundreds of armed, predominantly black, activists were met with a counter-protest from militia groups. The groups avoided violence as police looked on in full riot gear.”

How interesting. In cities across America, Antifa and Black Lives Matter were not intimidated by police. These terrorist groups went about their burning, looting, and rioting unhampered by any fear of police deterrence. But in Louisville, where the counterweight of pro-American militia groups showed up, the groups “avoided violence.” How telling.

The police, nobly trying as they might, hold no fear for domestic terrorists. But armed American citizens do. If this trend continues, militia groups opposing the hard left on the streets of the nation, then violence between the groups is bound to eventually happen.

For public relations purposes, to scream how oppressed they are, Antifa and Black Lives Matter may even be courting that eventuality and praying for Beer Hall putsch-like martyrs to glorify their cause. Militias will react against the forthcoming provocations and so forth.

To quote another admiral, a fictitious one, Joshua Painter said, “This business will get out of control…” The likelihood that Painter is right increases daily.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 26, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

