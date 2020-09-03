Conservative Hollywood actor Nick Searcy discusses new documentary ‘America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee,’

“It’s a film that tries to tell the story of the relationship between God and America, from it’s founding until now — in one hour,” Searcy said laughing. “It’s a pretty ambitious project.”

Things were somewhat rocky out of the gate after the initial trailer for the film was flagged by YouTube for having inappropriate content. Searcy said the incident was confusing, given the tame nature of the movie.

“They flagged the trailer we put out, a four-minute trailer, saying that it had disturbing graphic content or something about sensitive issues,” he explained. “Basically, the only thing we could possibly figure out that might have been sensitive or graphic is, there are about four seconds of actual riots that are happening in America — and the rest of the time it’s just people talking about the Bible. So I don’t know which of those two things they found so offensive but it was one of the two. It couldn’t have been anything else.”

The veteran actor said he was humbled to be in the presence of so many great minds, adding that the film will be screened online in place of the Western Conservative Summitt gathering, which was altered due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was humbling to be in the room with all these people. It really was,” he said. “People like Ben Carson, Herman Cain, Ben Shapiro,…