Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that neither conscripts nor reservists will be involved in the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
“I want to emphasize that conscripts do not take part in military operations, there will be no additional conscription of reservists. “Only professional military can solve the set tasks,” the Russian leader said in his video.
The Russian President expressed confidence that “they will reliably ensure the security and peace of the Russian people.”
