Conor McGregor will return to fight at welterweight, believes Chael Sonnen. | MMA News

“I think you could have an argument that Conor is the No 1 contender at 170,” says Chael Sonnen, who believes that Conor McGregor will return to fight at welterweight.

McGregor (22-4) made his long-awaited return to the Octagon in January in the principle occasion of UFC 246 in Las Vegas, the place he demolished Donald Cerrone in a welterweight match-up in simply 40 seconds to declare his first victory in over three years.

The 31-year-old seems keen to fight and has mentioned he needs to return to the Octagon in the summertime. He has already set his sights on a showdown with recently-crowned interim light-weight champion Justin Gaethje.

Former MMA fighter turned analyst, Sonnen, just isn’t satisfied McGregor will come again at 155lb ought to Gaethje tackle Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor means it proper now. He will fight Oscar de la Hoya. He’s not kidding!

“Conor is a lot of fun. If you were to rewind the tape a year ago, he was doing the same stuff. And I found it very annoying. The reports were he wasn’t in the gym. He certainly wasn’t licensed anywhere. So if he was going to come back, if you call a guy out and not willing to step into it, I don’t particularly love that kind of stuff,” mentioned Sonnen.

“Conor McGregor means it proper now. He will fight Oscar de la Hoya. He’s not kidding! He will go on the market, do his greatest to butcher up Justin Gaethje, he’ll give Dustin Poirier a rematch. Conor is spreading the venom round.

“I’m just not convinced he’s going back to 155lb. If we’re to see Gaethje taking on Khabib, I tend to believe that just pushes the calendar out for Conor. I think Conor is looking for something else to do. I think that’s where Jorge Masvidal possibly comes into play, the Nate Diaz trilogy comes into play, I’m just not convinced that Conor’s next fight will be at 155lb.”

Image:

Conor McGregor returned to motion in January



Sonnen, who fought at middleweight, gentle heavyweight and heavyweight, thinks McGregor will go up in weight class, and he will be No 1 contender if he does.

He mentioned: “I believe he is going to fight at 170! I believe you would have an argument that Conor is the No 1 contender at 170! If they [Kamaru] Usman and Jorge Masvidal [fight], and I hope they do, I hope that every one will get labored out, we’re simply seeing the gamesmanship, I’m suppose that is actually the fitting fight to do, I’m unsure you possibly can’t say Conor’s not subsequent in line!

“There’s quite a few good arguments. Leon Edwards comes to thoughts, you have at all times bought T-Wood (Tyrone Woodley) in there, Colby Covington, Conor’s identify is simply pretty much as good as anyone I simply threw out! They man’s gained three world championships. He diminishes himself. Conor comes out and tells everybody he is the champ-champ. He’s a champ-champ-champ! He’s gained so many rattling world championships, he forgot concerning the interim title!

“I used to be there the night time he beat Chad Mendez. I used to be there once they put that round his waist. He’s bought three world championships!

“Don’t tell me Conor McGregor doesn’t matter, he does!”