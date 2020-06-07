Conor McGregor, UFC champion, has announced his retirement

The former two-division UFC World Champion said that he was done fighting in a statement posted to his verified Twitter early Sunday morning.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” the tweet said. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”

This isn’t the first time the mixed fighting styles star has announced his retirement on social media.

He went on to beat the Cowboy with a technical knockout after 15 months of retirement. And in 2016, he tweeted, “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.” ‘It’s in my own blood to fight’ The fighter, a former trainee plumber, is known as one of the best in the UFC. He’s even moved from the octagon of mixed fighting styles into the ring to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor was beaten in the 10th round by the champion, going beyond many thought. The fight cost him his featherweight and lightweight belts and ended his bragging rights because the only fighter to simultaneously hold two UFC titles. In a previous interview with CNN, the fighter said part of his success is because of his family’s legacy. “The McGregor name is historic when it comes to combat,” that he says proudly. “Way straight back, study my family’s name, study my family’s heritage. We were a feared clan. “At one stage, it was punishable by death to have the surname McGregor. It’s in my blood to fight — and that’s it. It’s what my ancestors have been doing long before me,” that he added. In 2019, McGregor’s fighting spirit light emitting diode him right into a large brawl following his fourth round loss against Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters received bans and McGregor was given a six-month suspension and $50,000 fine. His opponent received a $500,000 fine and was barred for nine months for his part in the dust up. McGregor leaves the game ranked 8th on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list.

