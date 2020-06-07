Conor McGregor ‘Retires’ from MMA Again, 3rd Time in 4 Years

Breaking News

If Conor McGregor had been a rapper this could be his greatest hit track, “I’m retired” — a observe he is already dropped twice, however is now releasing for a 3rd time.

Conor tweeted his alleged retirement late Saturday, saying … “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” and added, “Thank you all for the wonderful reminiscences! What a journey it’s been!”

Hey guys I’ve determined to retire from combating.

Thank you all for the wonderful reminiscences! What a journey it’s been!

Here is an image of myself and my mom in Las Vegas publish one among my World title wins!

Pick the house of your desires Mags I really like you!

Whatever you need it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

This retirement announcement — his 3rd in simply 4 years — got here with a pic of Conor and his mother, and a observe about shopping for her a home … regardless of the very fact he already pimped out his mom’s crib in 2017.

Nice emotional touches that make ya suppose, possibly he means it this time???

Well, think about the very fact he tweeted proper after UFC 250 had wrapped Saturday evening in Vegas — a time when Conor, little question, knew individuals had been speaking about when he’d get again in the Octagon. UFC Prez Dana White had already mentioned Conor would get the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje‘s summer season combat.

Remember, Conor beforehand retired in 2016 and 2019, however all the time got here again for greater and greater paydays — however this time he told ESPN he actually REALLY means it as a result of, “The game just does not excite me.”

No one truly believes Conor. Especially with the maniacal manner he is talked a few rematch with Khabib ever since he misplaced again in 2018. He additionally lately threatened to kill Justin Gaethje once they lastly conflict.

Still, Dana’s heard the retirement discuss all earlier than and completely took it in stride after UFC 250, saying … “If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement. You should absolutely do it. And I love Conor. There’s a handful of people that have made this really fun for me, and he’s one of them.”