Conor McGregor ‘retires’ from fighting moments after UFC 250 main event

Conor McGregor introduced on Twitter on Sunday morning that he’s “retiring from fighting”.

The Irishman, who has made related bulletins on the social media platform quite a few instances up to now, shared the tweet moments after the main event of UFC 250 completed.

The former dual-weight UFC champion wrote: ”Hey guys I’ve determined to retire from fighting.

“Thank you all for the superb reminiscences! What a trip it’s been!

“Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”.

McGregor final fought in January, defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The 31-year-old has since been linked to fights with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, interim light-weight champion Justin Gaethje, and Jorge Masvidal.





Last week, UFC gentle heavyweight champion Jon Jones appeared to relinquish his title amid a pay dispute with the promotion’s president Dana White, and the evening earlier than UFC 250, Masvidal appeared to request his launch from the corporate for related causes.

In May, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo retired after retaining his title in opposition to Dominick Cruz.

In the main event of UFC 250, two-weight girls’s champion Amanda Nunes efficiently defended her featherweight championship when she beat Felicia Spencer through unanimous determination.