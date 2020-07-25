Conor McGregor: Relive the moment he stormed the Bellator cage | MMA News

This week’s episode of Bellator MMA Recharged concentrates on Bellator 187 as we cast our eyes back on a smash hit night in Dublin.

The centerpiece of Bellator 187 included Irish fan favourite Brian Moore, who was handling increasing feeling AJ McKee, however it was Conor McGregor who took the headings!

After seeing his buddy Charlie Ward beat John Redmond in the passing away seconds of the preliminary, McGregor scaled the Bellator cage to commemorate with Ward, however mayhem guaranteed with McGregor challenging referee Marc Goddard.

McGregor would later on launch a declaration apologising for his actions to Bellator, commission authorities, Redmond and his fans.

