Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote in a caption under a photograph of him and his mom. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

The 31-year-old Irish celebrity revitalized his fight sports activities profession in January with a formidable first-round stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor (22-4) hadn’t gained a combat in a combined martial arts cage or a boxing ring since 2016, however he remained the UFC’s brightest star and largest monetary draw.

UFC President Dana White has already stated McGregor is subsequent in line for a title shot on the winner of light-weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bout with Justin Gaethje this summer time.

The UFC’s schedule is in upheaval as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however McGregor was anticipated to get his title shot later this yr, and he not too long ago had been speaking to White about taking one other combat even earlier. Earlier this week, McGregor posted pictures and movies of himself coaching for fights.

White was nonetheless prepared to take McGregor’s retirement announcement at face worth — no less than publicly — when he realized about it at his information convention following UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

“If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement,” White stated. “You ought to completely do it. And I like Conor. … There’s a handful of folks that have made this actually enjoyable for me, and he’s considered one of them.”

Retirements are a time-honored system for gathering consideration and elevated bargaining energy in fight sports activities. From Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather to Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, numerous champions of boxing and MMA have gone again on their solemn bulletins at any time when want or ego introduced them again to the game.

McGregor made his first Twitter retirement announcement in April 2016 throughout a spat with the UFC over promotion of his rematch with Nate Diaz.

McGregor famously wrote: “I’ve determined to retire younger. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

McGregor and Diaz fought in August 2016.

Three years later, McGregor retired once more in March 2019 in what White believed was a gambit to entice the UFC to supply him an possession stake in the corporate. McGregor started speaking about new fights shortly afterward, and he ultimately returned to face Cerrone in early 2020.

The loquacious McGregor has lengthy confirmed that his pronouncements cannot be taken as gospel fact. Earlier this yr, McGregor “accepted” future fights towards former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and long-retired boxing celebrity Oscar De La Hoya with little motive to assume they may ever occur.