Conor McGregor Goes on the Attack in Dana White Spoof Video

Conor McGregor was chased by alligators, earlier than he went on the assault in opposition to a runner, folks in a crowd after which, of all folks, Dana White — however clearly, there is a catch.

The UFC honcho posted the parody, and it is hilarious!!! Conor glides throughout a river as a gator provides chase, however the UFC star is unfazed.

Cut to Conor going on a tear … attacking runners, spectators and even a bullfighter, earlier than turning on Dana himself and opening a can of whup-ass.

It’s somewhat life imitating artwork … what with Conor’s previous hijinks the place he threw dollies into tour busses, smashed cell telephones and even punched an outdated man who did not need to drink his whiskey.