Conor McGregor Goes Jetskiing In Dublin, The ‘Retired’ Life?!

Breaking News

First order of business for the newly “retired” Conor McGregor?!?

Hittin’ the waters for a badass jetski sesh!!

The (former?) UFC superstar was spotted out off the coast of Dalkey in Dublin fresh off his 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years on Monday … pretty much re-enacting that iconic scene from Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

You understand what we’re referring to. All that’s missing may be the “Eye Of The Tiger” playing in the backdrop.

Conor was spotted making waves on a neon jetski … circling around an expensive-looking yacht. Smell like retirement, or just a later date in the life span of being a rich guy??

Now, who knows if McGregor is REALLY done fighting … however the dude is unquestionably playing the part — he’s balance out here eating big ass brownies.

If he is trying to send a message, he is already got Floyd Mayweather‘s attention … who said Notorious is “quitting.”