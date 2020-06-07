Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC on social media | MMA News

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has introduced he’s retiring from the game.

The Irish former featherweight and light-weight champion tweeted the information following the conclusion of the UFC 250 occasion.

McGregor wrote: “Hey guys I’ve determined to retire from preventing. Thank you all for the superb recollections! What a experience it has been!

This shouldn't be the primary time McGregor has mentioned he's retiring from the game, having made the announcement in April final yr solely to return lower than 12 months later.

This shouldn’t be the primary time McGregor has mentioned he’s retiring from the game, having made the announcement in April final yr solely to return lower than 12 months later.

He additionally introduced he was calling it a day in 2016, however that did not final both.

If McGregor have been to truly retire, he would end his profession with a report of 22 wins and 4 defeats.

His two most up-to-date losses got here towards Nate Diaz – which he later avenged – and light-weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.