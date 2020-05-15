Conor Benn warns: Josh Kelly can’t be ‘flashy’ against me | Boxing News



















Conor Benn says his model would hassle rival Josh Kelly

Conor Benn insists Josh Kelly’s unorthodox model of “chilling” and “relaxing” wouldn’t work in the event that they shared a hoop.

The undefeated home welterweight rivals might be on a collision course and Benn expects them to combat for the British title.

Benn instructed The Boxing Show on Sky Sports about Kelly: “Styles make fights, and we’re polar opposites in the way that we conduct ourselves and the way that we get in the ring.

“I imply enterprise. I’m right down to enterprise. I ain’t chilling. I ain’t enjoyable. I ain’t displaying no flashy strikes.

“That’s the distinction between me and him.

“All of those flashy moves are with someone who ain’t coming to stick it on him. I’d stick it straight on him.”

Kelly’s subsequent combat is anticipated to be a rescheduled European title problem against David Avanesyan.

Benn defined his hopes: “You can’t plan something in boxing however I’d win the British title, take out Chris Jenkins or Johnny Garton. We provided to combat Garton however he did not need it. We have been provided Jenkins and we mentioned sure. Now they’re combating one another.

“I’ll take the British title.

“Kelly vs Avanesyan? I think Kelly loses. Then we’ve got a big domestic fight for the British title.”

Benn admitted that following within the footsteps of his father, the British boxing legend Nigel Benn, nearly got here to an abrupt finish.

“Twice! My second fight, in Glasgow, I’ve gone back to the dressing room crying,” Benn mentioned. “Bawling my eyes out.

“I mentioned: ‘Dad, this ain’t for me, mate’.

“‘Maybe I’m silver-spooned, dad!’

“Somehow I fought back but after the first fight with Cedrick Peynaud I thought I was done. I thought I was finished. I thought: ‘This is it, I can’t do it’.”

Benn was on the ground twice within the first spherical against Peynaud, a combat he was anticipated to win comfortably. He persevered to win then beat Peynaud convincingly in a second combat.

“It’s simply studying, character constructing and perspective.

“I discovered a lot. How I got here again would decide every little thing. We had the rematch and I did a quantity on him.

“I didn’t have to rematch him. What did I gain? Nothing. But it’s what I wanted to do.”

Benn defined how he has matured: “I used to be nervous considering: ‘Is this a boring combat? Am I residing as much as the identify?’

“Now, 16 fights in and I do know that I’m an entertaining fighter.

“I’ll have many onerous fights in my profession – I’ve that model and that vulnerability. There will be ups and downs, onerous fights that ought to be straightforward, and simple fights that ought to be onerous.

“Will I take a couple of losses? I’d be foolish to assume not.

“It’s a rollercoaster journey and that is the place I present that I’m a fighter. If I fall I’ll bounce again.

“I have always felt the pressure. Having the 0 and being undefeated brings pressure. My dad said that having the 0 means nothing.

“In my head I can beat anyone. Is there a strain to entertain? No. More so the strain to do properly for myself as a result of I set excessive expectation.

“If I knock a guy out in the first round I [ask my trainer Tony Sims]: ‘Did I set it up right? Did I twist with my hips?'”