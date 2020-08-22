Connor Syme, Sebastian Soderberg share 54-hole lead at Wales Open

NEWPORT, Wales –Connor Syme and Sebastian Soderberg were connected for the lead – 3 shots clear of the field – after the 3rd round of the European Tour’s Wales Open on Saturday.

Syme, seeking his very first expert title, birdied the last hole for the 3rd time today to shoot a 1-under-par 70 and sign up with Soderberg on 7 under total.

Soderberg had actually currently signed for a bogey-free 68 as he looks for his 2nd success on the trip, after the European Masters in 2015.

Syme was leading by 2 shots after the 2nd round.

Sami Valimaki of Finland is 3rd after a 67, the very best round of the day.

Edoardo Molinari ( 68) and Thomas Pieters (69) were a shot even more back at Celtic Manor, which was likewise the host of recently’s Celtic Classic.

Sam Horsfield escaped in his quote for a 3rd win in 4 starts. The English golf enthusiast had a hard time to a 77 and remained in 75th location at 8 over.