Connor Syme leads Sam Horsfield by one at Celtic Classic

NEWPORT, Wales–Connor Syme will take a one- shot lead into the last round of the Celtic Classic after a late collapse from Thomas Pieters on Saturday.

Scottish golf player Syme carded 8 birdies in a perfect 3rd round of 8-under 63 at Celtic Manor, the place for the 2010 Ryder Cup, to move 15 under for the competition.

” I played beautiful to be sincere,” the 25-year-old Syme informed Sky Sports.

Sam Horsfield (68 ), who won his very first European Tour title 2 weeks back, remains in 2nd location.

Third- location Sebastian Soderberg (65) is 2 shots off the lead on 13 under.

Pieters (70) is a more 2 strokes back in a share of seventh in his very first occasion for 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of his very first kid in July.

Full- field ratings from Celtic Classic

Pieters, who won a record 4 points on his Ryder Cup launching in 2016, held a three-shot lead after 2 eagles in the area of 3 holes around the turn, however added a triple-bogey on the 15th after topping his tee shot into heavy rough.

With the ball in an unplayable lie, Pieters was required to return to the tee on the brief par 4 and pulled his 3rd shot into a water threat, ultimately signing for a 7 and after that dropping another shot on the next.

Horsfield began his 3rd round with 8 directly …