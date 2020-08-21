Connor Syme (70) battles wind, rain to take two-shot lead at Wales Open

NEWPORT, Wales –Connor Syme moved into a strong position to offset recently’s near miss out on at Celtic Manor by taking a two-shot lead after the 2nd round of the Wales Open, played at the very same location on the European Tour.

Syme fought wind and rain to shoot 1-under 70 while Jordan Smith, who shared the first-round lead, just handled 72.

Smith remained in a tie for 2nd location with 5 other gamers: Li Haotong (66 ), Liam Johnston (68 ), Nacho Elvira (67 ), Sihwan Kim (67) and Sebastian Soderberg (70 ).

Syme, who is at 6 under total, held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the Celtic Classic last weekend however had to choose a share of 3rd location – behind winner Sam Horsfield – following a last round of 71.

Horsfield is bidding for back-to- back wins at Celtic Manor, and a 3rd triumph in the area of 4 weeks. He has actually made it at the Wales Open, however is 8 shots back after a second-round 71.