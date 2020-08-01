Connie Culp, first US near-total face transplant recipient, dies at 57

Culp passed away Wednesday of problems from an infection unassociated to her transplant, Cleveland Clinic spokesperson Andrea Pacetti informed CNN.

“Connie was an incredibly brave, vibrant woman and an inspiration to many,” statedDr Frank Papay, chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute, who belonged to Connie’s surgical group.

“Her strength was evident in the fact that she had been the longest-living face transplant patient to date,” Papay stated in a declaration. “She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity.”

Culp lost the mid-portion of her face after being shot by her spouse in2004 The Ohio mom of 2 was left partly blind, not able to smell and speak, and she needed to count on a surgical opening in her neck to breathe.