Connecticut priest, Knights of Columbus founder Michael McGivney to be beatified, Vatican says

On Wednesday, Pope Francis acknowledged a miracle attributed to the intercession of Michael J. McGivney, who died at 38 of pneumonia in 1890 throughout a pandemic.

CHRISTIAN BAND RESPONDS TO ITS LEAD SINGER SAYING HE NO LONGER BELIEVES IN GOD

The first American parish priest to be beatified, McGivney will quickly be declared “blessed.” An extra miracle would want to be attributed to him to ensure that McGivney to be canonized as a saint, the Vatican stated.

The Knights of Columbus stated the miracle acknowledged by the pope involved the medically inexplicable treatment of a child with a life-threatening situation. The child was healed in utero in 2015 “after prayers by his family to Father McGivney.”

He was greatest recognized for founding the Knights of Columbus in 1882 in New Haven.

MUSLIM FATHER IN UGANDA BURNS DAUGHTER FOR REPORTEDLY CONVERTING TO CHRISTIANITY: WATCHDOG GROUP

Today, with greater than 2 million members all over the world, the charitable group has supplied crucial reduction in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, donating thousands and thousands of {dollars} to meals banks, supplying hospitals with ventilators and financially supporting Catholic dioceses.

McGivney, born in Waterbury in 1852, performed an important position within the development of the Catholic Church within the U.S., serving a largely Irish-American and immigrant neighborhood in New Haven, Catholic News Service reported.

RAVI ZACHARIAS TRIBUTES POUR IN FROM PENCE, CHRISTIAN LEADERS

“Fr. [Father] McGivney has impressed generations of Catholic males to roll up their sleeves and put their religion into motion. He was many years forward of his time in giving the laity an essential position throughout the Church,” Supreme Knight Carl A. Anderson stated in a press release.

“Today, his spirit continues to shape the extraordinary charitable work of Knights as they continue to serve those on the margins of society as he served widows and orphans in the 1880s.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No date has been set for the beatification, which the Knights stated would be held in Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.