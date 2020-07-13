Connecticut mayor suing Delta Air Lines over dog bite, claims he suffered ‘painful and permanent injuries’

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT DROPPED DEAD THROUGHOUT FLIGHT

According to the suit, Ganim declares he suffered “serious, severe, painful and permanent injuries” to his “left lower extremity,” the New Haven Register reported. The fit likewise claims the mayor needed to go through a series of rabies shots after the airline company did not reveal details relating to the dog’s case history or the owner’s contact details.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO REGISTER FOR OUR WAY OF LIFE NEWSLETTER

In March 2018, Delta had actually set up guidelines for taking a trip with animals, which it continued to broaden as pet-related events continued to increase. Among them was a requirement for travelers with pet dogs with supply evidence of animal training in addition to immunization records.

Ganim’s sibling and legal representative, George Ganim Jr., stated on the mayor’s behalf that the dog was not a psychological assistance dog and was gotten rid of from the aircraft following the event.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Delta Airlines Inc. is legally responsible for the incident in that it failed to safeguard the plaintiff from unwarranted harm by allowing a dog neither crated nor muzzled to walk freely on and within the cabin of the plane,” the fit specifies, the Register reports.

The fit looks for undefined damages.

Delta did not right away react to ask for remark.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press added to this report.