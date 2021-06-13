Connecticut is the 1st state to pass legislation that creates a baby bonds program
Shawn Wooden, Connecticut State Treasurer, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss Connecticut becoming the first state in the U.S. to pass legislation creating a baby bonds program to aid in closing the wealth gap.

