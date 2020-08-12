Congresswoman Ilhan Omar latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Protests in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd



By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, among the very first Muslim females chosen to Congress and no complete stranger to criticism from throughout the aisle, deals with a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday.

Progressive (NYSE:-RRB- Democrats have actually usually succeeded this primary cycle. Representative Rashida Tlaib, in addition to Omar a member of the “Squad” of 4 liberal freshman congresswomen, recently held back achallenge But authorities in Omar’s house state of Minnesota alerted that a big volume of mailed-in tallies throughout the coronavirus pandemic might postpone outcomes for days.

“Her progressive politics is a platform of platitudes,” stated Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black attorney who is among 4 prospects tough Omar in her Minneapolis- based district.

A refugee from Somalia, Omar, 37, rapidly ended up being a nationwide figure when she was chosen in2018 Republicans rebuked her left-wing politics, and President Donald Trump has actually incorrectly implicated her of supporting alQaeda Republicans and Democrats alike have actually scolded her criticisms of Israel, and she increased her security after death …