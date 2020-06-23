Congressman Crenshaw Humiliates Beto O’Rourke For Claiming Texas Reopened Too Soon: ‘Some People Work’

Republican Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) just smacked down former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke on Thursday following the Democrat went after the state’s Republican Governor Gregg Abbott for reopening too fast after the coronavirus shutdown.

“Against advice of public health experts Abbott reopened too soon, put Texans in harm’s way (especially African Americans, Latinos & low-wage workers), won’t let cities manage increased health risk by requiring masks & now blames young people for record level of hospitalizations,” O’Rourke tweeted.

“A case of those who believe government is the problem making government the problem,” he added. “What can we do? Stay home when possible, wear masks when we leave the house, follow public health guidance & register, organize, & vote to elect a new government in Texas.”

Congressman Crenshaw, however, was not having any of it. “Let me get this straight Beto: you think lockdowns help low wage workers? You mean all those who lost their jobs because of universal lockdowns that you advocate for?” that he tweeted. “Not everyone lives in a nice mansion. Some people work. And they’re not gonna let you keep them captive to fear.”

Ouch, which has got to hurt! This employs it was reported by Newsweek that the radically leftwing O’Rourke was one of the most wealthy members of Congress when he served in the House of Representatives. It should be noted that he is married to the daughter of a billionaire, which indicates that Crenshaw hits the nail on the top when that he says O’Rourke doesn’t need to concern yourself with work just like the rest folks do.

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on June 19, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

