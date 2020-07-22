Congressional Republicans increasingly confident they’ll get full funding for Covid-19 testing in next stimulus

The White House had initially pushed back against Senate GOP requests to significantly ramp up funding for coronavirus contact tracing and testing, a posture that sparked vocal response from a number of Republican Senators at the start of the week.

But now, after days of negotiations, one Republican aide told CNN on Wednesday that they were growing more confident that the White House had realized they would not be able to win a fight about testing.

Republican senators have voiced opposition to a number of White House priorities as they work with the administration to craft their party’s opening bid before negotiations begin in earnest with Democrats, including over the issue of testing as well as President Donald Trump’s call for a payroll tax cut to be included in the stimulus.

The reaction from congressional Republicans comes as senators have seen the President’s approval rating decline and as they attempt to show the country that their party is capable of leading amid a pandemic that has devastated the American economy and created a public health crisis of historic proportions.