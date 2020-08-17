Congressional Democrats plan vote on Postal Service as Trump defends cuts By Reuters

©Reuters President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks at a Bedminster News Conference



By Susan Heavey and Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Monday rejected attempting to weaken the Postal Service’s capability to deal with a flood of mail-in tallies ahead of the November election, as Democrats in Congress set a Saturday vote on legislation to stop his policy modifications.

“No, we’re not tampering,” Trump stated in an interview with Fox News amidst a protest from Democrats and other critics who implicate him of attempting to hamstring the Postal Service to reduce mail-in ballot as he tracks Democratic governmental opposition Joe Biden in viewpoint surveys.

“We want to make it run efficiently, run good. We want to make it run for less money, much better, always taking care of our postal workers,” the Republican president stated, explaining the Postal Service “one of the disasters of the world.”

Trump, who himself prepares to cast an absentee tally by mail in Florida, and lots of other Republicans have actually opposed a growth of mail-in ballot to accommodate individuals worried about going to the surveys to vote in-person due to worries amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He likewise revealed assistance for broadened in-person ballot consisting of more voting cubicles, early …