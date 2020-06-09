Congressional Democrats criticized for wearing Kente cloth at event honoring George Floyd

About two dozen Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall as a tribute to Floyd on Monday. Most of them were seen wearing Kente cloths during the moment of silence as well as throughout a subsequent news conference.

The wearing of the Kente cloths drew criticism from the University of Oxford researcher who saw the move as performative.

Each color holds a particular meaning. Gold symbolizes status/serenity, green means renewal, blue means pure spirit/harmony, red is passion and black is union with ancestors/spiritual awareness, the society said.

Other observers from the journalism and entertainment worlds added to Bentil’s criticism, arguing that the lawmakers were just using the cloth as a political prop.

“Standing in front of a church and holding up a bible you never read for a photo op is no different than kneeling in kente cloth you never wear for a photo op,” Charles Robinson, a sports reporter for Yahoo tweeted , talking about the now infamous moment when President Donald Trump held up a Bible at St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op last week.

“What if they, like, just passed some laws instead of dressing up like a Wakandan chess set?” screenwriter Eric Haywood tweeted.

Both tweets got thousands of “likes” on Twitter.

Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said at the news headlines conference unveiling new legislation — aimed at cracking down on police brutality and reforming policing in the usa — that the white lawmakers were wearing the cloths in a act of solidarity.

“The significance of the Kente cloth is our African heritage,” Bass said. “And for those of you without that heritage, we’re acting in solidarity. That is the significance of the Kente cloth — our origins and respecting our pasts.”

The Democratic lawmakers did have their defenders, including one prominent civil rights activist who said people should give attention to the police reform bill that the lawmakers brought forth.

“Not a huge fan of the Kente cloth, but it was a show of solidarity from more seasoned folks, so I get it. I just hope we don’t miss what happened after the performative part, which is that legislation is being introduced. Keep this same energy for the Rand Pauls who will vote No,” tweeted April Reign , creator of the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

The legislation carries a ban on chokeholds plus a creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry. It also incentivizes states and localities to mandate racial bias training and teach officials about their “duty to intervene,” among other things.

The legislation is among the most expansive hard work in recent years to be able to reform policing policy over the nation at a federal degree, but it is usually expected to deal with strong level of resistance from Republicans, police assemblage and local authorities who may want Washington intervening inside their policy building.