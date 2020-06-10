Congressional Black Caucus chair claims Los Angeles mayor didn’t ‘defund’ police, just reduced the budget

“It was said in the opening statement that the mayor of Los Angeles defunded the police department,” Bass said. “I just want to make a note that he absolutely did not defund the police department. He did reduce the budget and he shifted the funds to deal with some of the real issues that police officers always complain about.”

CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS CHAIR REJECTS CALL TO DEFUND POLICE, BUT PUSHES FOR JUNE VOTE ON REFORMS

Many on the left have higher level the slogan “defund the police” as a solution for combatting issues of racism in police departments, but haven’t offered an individual explanation by what the term means.

Bass previously said she wasn’t conscious of the term and would consult with Black Lives Matter activists about this. Regardless, Wednesday’s statement appeared to contradict a few high profile figures who indicated that “defunding” meant transferring funds as Garcetti had.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told ABC News on Wednesday that lots of in the movement sought the same type of “budget priorities” she said existed in affluent suburbs.

“It may sound strange but many affluent suburbs have essentially already begun pursuing a defunding of the police in that they fund schools, they fund housing, and they fund health care more as their number one priorities.”

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin similarly said defunding meant reducing the budget rather than abolishing the police.

SCHUMER BLOCKS CRUZ-COTTON BILL CONDEMNING CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez warned that folks were wanting to “repackage” the phrase to create it more palatable.

” … [T]he fact that ppl are scrambling to repackage this whole conversation to create it palatable for largely affluent, white suburban ‘swing’ voters again points to simply how much more electoral & structural power these communities have relative to the others,” she tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garcetti and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have already devoted to transfer funding from police to community services. Garcetti specifically vowed to cut as much as $150 million that has been part of a fully planned increase in the police department’s budget.

Bass’ office did not instantly respond to Fox News’ request comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.