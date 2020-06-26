Congress looks to retired top general to oversee coronavirus commission

No final decision has been made and Dunford still needs to complete an ethics review, according to two sources knowledgeable about the matter.

It was created in the stimulus law after Democrats demanded additional oversight measures within the Treasury Department’s $500 billion fund.

Dunford, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman for Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, established fact by those individuals who have worked for him to be meticulous and step-by-step in his decision making.

“Dunford is very in control of himself,” a former Defense Department official previously told CNN. “He would pull his glasses off and talk to you — that’s Dunford-speak for showing his frustration.”

Dunford sits on the board of directors at Lockheed Martin and is chairman of the board at Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund, which provides resources and support to wounded and critically ill service members and their families.

He can be a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.