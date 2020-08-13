Congress has secretly blocked US arms sales to Turkey for nearly two years – Defense News – Panorama

Four crucial members of Congress, either separately or jointly, have actually silently frozen all significant U.S. arms sales to Turkey for nearly two years in a relocation to pressure Ankara to desert its Russian- developed S-400 air defense system, Defense News has discovered.

The legal action, which has not been formerly reported, is another indication of the deeply fractured relationship in between the two NATO allies, a disturbance that has currently led to Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 joint strike fighter program.

While it is uncertain precisely the number of possible sales have actually been kept back, a minimum of two substantial offers are in limbo: a follow- on agreement for F-16 structural upgrades and export licenses for U.S.-made engines that Turkey requirements to finish a $1.5 billion sale of attack helicopters toPakistan Historically, the United States is the biggest exporter of weapons to Turkey.

When Congress holds up sales of significant weapon systems like tanks, airplanes and ships, it is normally indicated to rebuke a nation’s particular military or political actions, such as when legislators tried to block sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in2019 But freezing arms sales is a diplomatic tool that the United States hasn’t utilized versus Turkey given that 1978, after the Turkish military gotten into Cyprus.

Defense News …