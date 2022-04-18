On April 18, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Dead, His Holiness With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
A requiem service was held in the Pantheon. The clergy class prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the heroes.
The clergy especially visited the graves of the heroic children of the nation, bringing their homage and prayer.
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Etchmiadzin, Information system
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.