On April 18, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Dead, His Holiness With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

A requiem service was held in the Pantheon. The clergy class prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the heroes.

The clergy especially visited the graves of the heroic children of the nation, bringing their homage and prayer.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Etchmiadzin, Information system