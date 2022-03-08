Congratulatory messages from arrested community leaders from prison | Morning:

Head of Goris community Arush Arushanyan’s congratulatory message on March 8

Dear women, mothers and sisters, I cordially congratulate you on the International Women’s Day, March 8. This holiday is another occasion to send best wishes, words of respect and appreciation.

Thanks to your dedication, our national traditions are preserved.

Your role in educating generations in the spirit of national values ​​is invaluable. Our families are united by your care, loyalty, and powerful mission.

At all times, women have always participated in state and public life with devotion. Today, your aspiration to take an active part in various spheres of social and political life is welcomed.

Dear ladies, mothers, sisters, congratulating you again on the spring holiday, I wish you family well-being, happiness and optimism.

May love and charm be with you. Live carefree, surrounded by warmth.

Congratulatory message of the former head of Vanadzor community Mamikon Aslanyan on the occasion of International Women’s Day

Dear women and girls, today, unfortunately, I congratulate you from the place of imprisonment. Today more than ever I have time to re-evaluate your invaluable role, to multiply the love and respect I have for a woman, mother and friend from Vanadzor. Longing is the most powerful force that makes us see the beloved mother with the eyes of the soul, feel deeply the love that a woman gives for the sake of the planet’s longevity, for the sake of the family in which we feel happy.



Please forgive me, because due to circumstances beyond my control, I can not fulfill the promises made by my fellow citizens, forgive me for not being able to personally congratulate all of you. You deserve all the rituals of reverence.

Congratulations to the heroic mothers of my city, our big community, our sisters, women, our friends, beautiful and smart barmaids, I wish you happiness, health and a dignified life.

I love all of you as children, friends, brothers զգում I feel your warmth and strength from afar. Congratulations to all of you on the beautiful spring holiday.