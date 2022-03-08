Congratulatory message of the RA Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan on the occasion of March 8

Dear women, partners, mothers, sisters, daughters.

Congratulations to all of you on Spring տ Beauty Day.

I wish you a happy March 8th year with love, achievements, light and warmth.

I wish our dear colleagues peaceful and productive service, family well-being and success.

Congratulations to the mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of our colleagues. Let love and goodness reign under your roof, և your loved ones always return from service in peace.

Congratulations to our female veterans, I wish you a full day, years of love and respect.

Dear women, may the sky of our country always be peaceful today, the days may be bright, your expectations may be fully fulfilled.

Be happy, dear ones.

Vahe GHAZARYAN

Chief of RA Police,

Major-General of Police