Confrontation caught on camera outside KU fraternity house raises concerns | Coronavirus

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV)– A video going viral this weekend reveals a Lawrence male as he states he was being bothered and having actually a beverage tossed at his face by KU trainees.

He declares it was the repercussion of taking an incorrect turn. The trainees, nevertheless, state they were challenging him for taking video of them without consent.

It occurred outside the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

On Sunday, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar went to Lawrence to hear the concerns some are revealing.

Right now, numerous KU trainees are getting ready for their very first day of fall classes on school Monday.

The university has a long list of brand-new safety measures and procedures to restrict the spread of COVID-19, however some individuals in Lawrence stated what occurred the other day is an example that numerous trainees aren’t going to take safety measures seriously.

Jacob Schooler never ever anticipated the attention he’s overcome the last 24 hr.