Conflict and crisis set to increase in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The report also unearthed that heavily-indebted countries may find it difficult to rebuild their economies following the coronavirus, increasing instability, riots and violence.

And any cuts in overseas aid among richer countries will worsen the effect on some of the most fragile countries in the world such as for instance Liberia, Afghanistan, Burundi and South Sudan.

The immediate impacts of the pandemic are the near total shutdown of international tourism – which may wipe out the economic growth of the richest OECD countries in 2020, the report states. Another immediate impact has been the rise in hostility to foreigners, the report warns, with border shutdowns triggering spikes in cases of xenophobia and racial profiling.

The report says the pandemic will worsen poverty in the poorest countries – countries that have been able to increase welfare payments and support to companies will be able to come out of the economic crisis quicker.

Developing countries could be more limited in their ability “to apply fiscal largesse”, the report states, and there is certainly likely to be a rise in food insecurity and an increase in the proportion of the world wide population living below the poverty line.

The report also warns that climate change is also likely to pose a threat to world wide peace, creating nearly 150 million additional migrants in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America by 2050.

The report also looked over civil unrest and found it has doubled since 2011 with 96 countries recording a violent demonstration in 2019. Europe had the highest number of demonstrations and they’re likely to become more common globally because of the coronavirus-related economic crisis.

