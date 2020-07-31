CONFIRMED! Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel DID Have A Secret Baby! So Says Brian McKnight!

With all the news that has actually accumulated over the previous couple weeks, you’ll be forgiven if you forgot that bit about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel inviting a secret child.

On the other hand, you might have been questioning all this time if the news held true. After all, following the DailyMail.com report, the couple have stayed peaceful, and we have actually gotten no verification regarding the precision of the story. Until now, that is!

Related: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Begs Judge To Let Him Witness The Birth Of Their Child

The inside scoop originates from JT’s friend, R& amp; B crooner Brian McKnight

In an interview with HollywoodLife, the artist discussed the possibility of brand-new tunes from the Man in the Woods crooner. He stated:

“Having kids and having his household, I believe [Justin] took a while to concentrate on those things due to the fact that those things are extremely crucial. I believe if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make certain that that’s safe and secure, and after that he’ll bring us into his music.”

Then, the artist and manufacturer dropped the most telling bit of all:

“And being influenced! He simply had a brand-new child. I believe that’s going to be truly motivating for him and he’ll have some brand-new music based upon that, I make certain.”

Oops!

There you have it folks!

We still do not understand much about the brand-new addition to the Timberlake household, however another source shared that the child was born “earlier this summer.”

What is keeping them from publishing a short statement of the birth themselves, we question? Maybe Jessica would rather prevent any and all press today after JT’s unfaithful scandal headings in 2015??

Anyway, congratulations to Justin and Jessica, whether they wish to remain completely personal or not!