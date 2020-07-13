Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia top 32,000 on July 13 – Panorama

Armenia has actually confirmed 182 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 32,151 since 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, the Ministry of Health reports.

232 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 19,865

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 8 to 573.

The most current victims were 83 (male), 71 (male), 59 (woman), 70 (woman), 80 (woman), 70 (woman), 81 (male) and 74 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was taped in the past 24 hours when the client checked favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 183.

The variety of active cases is 11,530

As numerous as 135,687 tests have actually been carried out in the nation given that the illness break out.