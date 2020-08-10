Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 40,433 on August 10 – Panorama

Armenia has actually confirmed 23 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 40,433 since 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, the Ministry of Health reports.

96 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 32,616

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 5 to 796.

The most current victims were 82 (woman), 73 (woman), 67 (male), 85 (woman) and 81 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 6,793

As lots of as 176,354 tests have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness break out.