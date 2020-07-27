Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 37,390 on July 27 – Panorama

Armenia has actually confirmed 73 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 37,390 since 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, the Ministry of Health reports.

187 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 26,665

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 6 to 711.

The most current victims were 63 (male), 81 (woman), 54 (male), 68 (woman), 80 (woman) and 56 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was taped in the past 24 hours when the client evaluated favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 221.

The variety of active cases is 9,793

As lots of as 157,466 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.