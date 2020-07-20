Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 34,981 on July 20 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 104 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 34,981 at the time of 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, the Ministry of Health reports.

208 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 23,502.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 9 to 650.

The latest victims were 63 (male), 69 (female), 70 (female), 53 (female), 82 (male), 72 (male), 71 (female), 92 (female) and 89 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems.

In addition, according to the ministry, 4 cases of death were recorded in yesteryear 24 hours when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the reason for death was another illness. The total of such cases is 209.

The number of active cases is 10,620.

As many as 147,108 tests have been performed in the united states since the illness outbreak.