Confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia hit 30,903 on July 10 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 557 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 30,903 at the time of 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, the Ministry of Health reports.

709 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 18,709.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 11 to 546.

The latest victims were 69 (female), 72 (female), 64 (female), 86 (female), 93 (male), 51 (female), 90 (male), 60 (male), 62 (male), 72 (male) and 85 (male) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems.

In addition, according to the ministry, 7 cases of death were recorded in days gone by 24 hours when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the reason behind death was another illness. The total of such cases is 177.

The number of active cases is 11,471.

As many as 131,216 tests have been performed in the nation since the illness outbreak.