Confidence Fitness Under Desk V2 Treadmill/Electric Motorized Walking Machine

Price: $349.99
(as of Aug 08,2020 14:53:30 UTC – Details)
Perfect for getting active while working, this treadmill/walking machine is designed for use under a standing desk so you can keep the blood pumping while at work
FEATURES
- V2 MODEL – Reliability and durability improvements
- LARGE LCD DISPLAYS – See your key stats at a glance, including speed, distance, time and calories
- REMOTE CONTROL – Remote control allows you to adjust the speed, change program or mode
- SPEEDS – 0.6mph to 3.7mph, from a very gentle stroll to a brisk walk/slow jog
- STRONG AND RELIABLE – Sturdy steel frame. Reliable motor backed by 1 year warranty
DIMENSIONS / SPECS
- Size/dimensions when ready for use: 150 x 58 x 11.5cm / 59 x 23 x 4.5in
- Weight of machine: 24kgs / 53lbs
- Max user weight: 100kgs / 220lbs
- 1.0 HP motor
- Runway size: 110 x 40cm / 43.5 x 16in
V2 MODEL – Reliability and durability improvements
UNDER DESK TREADMILL – Perfect for keeping the blood pumping by working. They say sitting is the new killer – take a stand against that today!
LARGE LCD DISPLAYS – See your key stats at a glance, including speed, distance, time and calories
REMOTE CONTROL – Remote control allows you to adjust the speed, change program or mode
SPEEDS – 0.6mph to 3.7mph, from a very gentle stroll to a brisk walk/slow jog. SIZE – 59 x 23 x 4.5in. MAX USER WEIGHT – 220lbs