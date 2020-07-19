Confidence Fitness Ultra Pro Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine



A slick, high performance electric treadmill for use at home

SLICK TOUCH SENSITIVE COMPUTER PANEL – Showing speed, distance, time, calories and heart rate

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS – Enjoy your time on the treadmill by connecting to the built in bluetooth speakers

TABLET / PHONE STAND – Rest your phone or tablet safely on the included ledge

PRE SET EXERCISE PROGRAMS – 12 preset exercise programs to keep you challenged and interested, or go from 0.6 to 6 m/h on the manual program

SPACE SAVING DESIGN – folds up for easy storage, with front wheels for easy movement. Measures 27.5 x 24 x 50in when folded up, and 51 x 24 x 45.5in when ready for use

HEART RATE SENSORS – See how hard you are pushing and keep your workout in the perfect zone for maximum results

MANUAL INCLINE – 3 levels of incline manually adjusted

OTHER FEATURES/SPECS – Bottle holder, emergency stop clip, unit weight 60lbs, max user weight 240lbs, runway size 39x14in, 1hp motor, speeds from 0.6m/h to 6m/h

