Confidence Fitness Ultra Pro Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine

Price: $299.99
A slick, high performance electric treadmill for use at home
SLICK TOUCH SENSITIVE COMPUTER PANEL – Showing speed, distance, time, calories and heart rate
BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS – Enjoy your time on the treadmill by connecting to the built in bluetooth speakers
TABLET / PHONE STAND – Rest your phone or tablet safely on the included ledge
PRE SET EXERCISE PROGRAMS – 12 preset exercise programs to keep you challenged and interested, or go from 0.6 to 6 m/h on the manual program
SPACE SAVING DESIGN – folds up for easy storage, with front wheels for easy movement. Measures 27.5 x 24 x 50in when folded up, and 51 x 24 x 45.5in when ready for use
HEART RATE SENSORS – See how hard you are pushing and keep your workout in the perfect zone for maximum results
MANUAL INCLINE – 3 levels of incline manually adjusted
OTHER FEATURES/SPECS – Bottle holder, emergency stop clip, unit weight 60lbs, max user weight 240lbs, runway size 39x14in, 1hp motor, speeds from 0.6m/h to 6m/h
ELECTRIC TREADMILL FOR HOME USE – No matter the weather, enjoy a great run indoors in the comfort of your own home with this motorized running machine
