Confederate statue to be removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue | US news

A towering statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee will be removed as quickly as attainable from downtown Richmond, Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam mentioned Thursday, pledging the state will now not preach a “false version of history”.

The announcement has been extensively praised by black leaders and activists, and their allies, as a key marker – however not the end line – on the trail to equality.

Wes Bellamy, a former Charlottesville metropolis councilman, mentioned the announcement that one of many nation’s most iconic tributes to the Confederacy would be taken down felt like divine intervention. “We’ve slayed Goliath,” Bellamy mentioned.

“I always hoped this day would come but never fully believed it would,” mentioned Senator Jennifer McClellan. She mentioned when the statue is lastly gone it can really feel “like an incredible burden has been lifted off my shoulders and finally I can breathe and heal”.

The bronze equestrian statue, which sits on an infinite pedestal on state property, will be moved to storage whereas Northam’s administration works with the neighborhood to decide its future, the governor mentioned at a news convention the place the announcement was met with prolonged applause.

“You see, in Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history. One that pretends the civil war was about state rights and not the evils of slavery. No one believes that any longer,” Northam mentioned.

The statues on Monument Avenue are among the many most outstanding assortment of tributes to the Confederacy within the nation. Lee’s 21-foot (6-meter) sculpture rises atop a pedestal practically twice that tall on a grassy circle 200 toes (about 61 meters) in diameter.

“We put things on pedestals when we want people to look up,” Northam mentioned. “Think about the message that this sends to people coming from around the world to visit the capital city of one of the largest states in our country. Or to young children.”

The transfer comes after days of indignant protests in Richmond and throughout the nation over the dying of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck whereas he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

The choice additionally got here a day after Richmond’s mayor, Levar Stoney, introduced he’ll search to take away the 4 different Confederate statues alongside Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential road and National Historic Landmark district within the former capital of the Confederacy.

Together, they mark a putting departure from latest years when even after a violent rally of white supremacists descended on Charlottesville in 2017 and different Confederate monuments began falling throughout the nation, Virginia didn’t make the identical adjustments.

In half, native governments have been hamstrung by a state legislation that protects memorials to battle veterans. That legislation was amended earlier this 12 months by the brand new Democratic majority on the statehouse and signed by Northam. When the adjustments go into impact 1 July, localities will be ready to determine the monuments’ destiny.

As for the Lee statue, Northam and his predecessor, fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, haven’t beforehand pressed the problem.

Elsewhere on the broad avenue lined with mansions and tony flats are statues to Confederate president Jefferson Davis, Gens J E B Stuart and Thomas Stonewall Jackson and Confederate naval officer Matthew Maury.

A statue of black tennis hero Arthur Ashe, a Richmond native, was erected on Monument Avenue in 1996.

The choice to take away the Lee monument has drawn condemnation from Confederate heritage teams and the chief of a Richmond group devoted to preserving Monument Avenue. But it has been hailed by black lawmakers and activists, lots of whom have lengthy referred to as for its removing.

Robert Johns, the brother of the late civil rights icon Barbara Johns, who as a youngster helped lead the push in opposition to public college segregation, mentioned his household was happy to be taught of the statue’s removing, calling it a logo of hate, bigotry and division.

“We are now walking into a new era of acceptance, respect and inclusion,” he mentioned.

A descendant of Lee’s brother, the Rev Robert W Lee IV, additionally endorsed the monument’s removing, saying on the news convention that his line of the Lee household wholeheartedly commends the governor’s choice.

“Friends, the world may be burning and the world is about to turn because we are going to let justice roll down, and this is the start of something incredible,” he mentioned.

Leaders of the House and Senate GOP caucuses criticized Northam, whose choice on the statue marks his most seen motion to this point to make good on his pledge to commit his time period to selling racial fairness after a scandal over a racist picture that appeared on his medical college yearbook web page practically pressured him from workplace final 12 months.

“The governor’s decision to remove the Lee statue from Monument Avenue is not in the best interests of Virginia. Attempts to eradicate instead of contextualizing history invariably fail,” mentioned Senate Republican leaders in an announcement.

For years, when Republicans managed the overall meeting, they blocked efforts to change the legislation defending battle memorials.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of General Services, which Northam mentioned would deal with the removing, mentioned Thursday that planning is underway to guarantee it’s accomplished safely and successfully.