Confederate statue removed from Florida park as Civil War monuments start coming down across US

A accomplice statue was torn down from a park in Florida on Tuesday, as the elimination of monuments of the Civil War unfold all through the nation following the dying of George Floyd.

The statue that has been in a Jacksonville park for the reason that late 1800s was removed at about four am, simply hours earlier than a deliberate protest led by Leonard Fournette, a operating again with the native NFL workforce, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mayor Lenny Curry attended the protest exterior City Hall and stated it was the primary of many symbols to the confederacy that will be erased from town.





“The confederate monument is gone. And the others in this city will be removed as well,” Mr Curry stated. “We hear your voices. We have heard your voices.”

Later on Tuesday, town of Jacksonville confirmed that each one accomplice symbols can be removed, together with three monuments and eight historic markers.

“If our history prevents us from reaching the full potential of our future, then we need to take action,” Mr Curry said. “My staff will work with the Jacksonville cultural council to convene experts in history and art to ensure we acknowledge our past in a full and complete way; a way forward that leaves no person’s heritage or experience behind.”





Following the dying of Mr Floyd in police custody, plenty of cities have removed or introduced their intention to take away accomplice monuments, together with a statue of General Robert E Lee from Richmond, Virginia.

Also in Virginia, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson confirmed an 1889 memorial named “Appomottos” was removed on 2 June.





In Louisville, Kentucky, the John Breckenridge Castleman monument was removed on Monday, in keeping with Mayor Greg Fischer, whereas in Birmingham, Alabama, demonstrators at Linn Park tried to take away a monument on 31 May earlier than Mayor Randall Woodfin vowed to “finish the job”.

Protesters in Montgomery, Alabama had been extra profitable tearing down a statue to General Lee on 1 June, in keeping with WSFA.

The University of Alabama has stated it will take away three plaques that commemorate college students who served within the accomplice military.

In the armed forces, in the meantime, Defence Secretary Mark Esper is “open to bi-partisan discussion” about renaming military bases named after accomplice army leaders.

A spokesperson for the Chief of Naval Operations stated the Navy would prohibit the accomplice flag on all official installations, ships, plane and submarines.