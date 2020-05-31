Confederate monument at Ole Miss vandalized with words ‘spiritual genocide’

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) – A Confederate landmark on the grounds of the University of Mississippi has been vandalized.
The words “spiritual genocide” were painted on the landmark during an assembly nearby.
A watcher caught the landmark on camera. Handfuls were assembled to fight the demise of George Floyd.
Floyd passed away after an incident with a cop who bowed on his neck for more than 8 minutes. This episode was gotten on camera and has sparked protests and unrest around the nation.
Students at Ole Miss have been requiring the evacuation of this Confederate landmark for over a year. Hundreds assembled to protest the landmark which has remained on the grounds for more than 100 years.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History cast a ballot to expel the sculpture from grounds.
However, the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees chose to defer voting on the solicitation to migrate the landmark in January.
We have connected with Ole Miss for an announcement on this demonstration of vandalism.