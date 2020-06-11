Confederate and Columbus statues toppled by US protesters

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A statue of Christopher Columbus was toppled by protesters in St Paul, Minnesota





Statues of Confederate leaders and the explorer Christopher Columbus have already been torn down in the US, as pressure grows on authorities to remove monuments connected to slavery and colonialism.

A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was toppled in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere in the town, a statue of Columbus was pulled down, set alight and thrown right into a lake per day earlier.

Anti-racism protests have re-ignited debates over US historical monuments.

Memorials to the Confederacy, a group of southern states that fought to help keep black people as slaves in the American Civil War of 1861-65, have already been among those targeted by demonstrators taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A three-metre tall (10ft) bronze statue of Italian explorer Columbus was also toppled in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday.

Statues of Columbus in Boston, Massachusetts and in Miami, Florida were also vandalised. The one in Boston, which stands on a plinth at the heart of town, was beheaded.

Many people in the US celebrate the memory of Columbus, who in school textbooks is credited with discovering “the New World”, the Americas, in the 15th Century.

But Native American activists have long objected to honouring Columbus, saying that his expeditions to the Americas resulted in the colonisation and genocide of their ancestors.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



BLM – denoting Black Lives Matter – was sprayed on a Columbus statue in Miami





The death of Mr Floyd, whose neck was kneeled on by an officer for nearly nine minutes, has spurred an international protests against police brutality and racial inequalities, light emitting diode by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many cities and organisations have taken steps to remove Confederate symbols, which may have long stirred controversy due to their association with racism.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Videos show crowds cheering as a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was towed away in Richmond





Last week, for example, Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam announced that a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee would be taken from Richmond.

However a judge has since granted a temporary injunction stopping removing the statue.

US President Donald Trump has meanwhile rejected calls to rename military bases named after Confederate generals, saying they remain element of America’s heritage.

He tweeted: “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

On Wednesday, Mr Trump renewed threats to take federal action against local protesters occupying public spaces.

In a pointed exchange on Twitter, Mr Trump demanded that the mayor of Seattle “take back your city” from protesters, whom that he called anarchists and domestic terrorists.

In a tweet of her own, Mayor Durkan responded that Mr Trump could make every one safe by going back to his White House bunker.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level which our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t take action, I will. This is not a game title. These ugly Anarchists must certanly be stooped INSTANTLY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

A similar backlash against statues of slave owners has been noticed in the UK since Mr Floyd’s death.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and threw it right into a harbour within a protest in the city of Bristol on Sunday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Edward Colston’s statue was removed early in the morning

On Thursday, Bristol City Council said it had retrieved the statue, which will be taken up to a secure location before becoming a museum exhibit.

Earlier this week, a statue of noted slaveholder Robert Milligan was removed from beyond your Museum of London Docklands.

And, within a Black Lives Matter protest in London last week-end, a statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was sprayed with graffiti.

More on George Floyd’s death