Condolences from Netanyahu, a week after police kill autistic Palestinian – Middle East Monitor

More than a week after Israeli police shot dead an unarmed and autistic Palestinian in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called the killing a tragedy and offered his condolences to the family, reported Reuters.

Iyad Hallak, 32, was killed during a police chase in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 30. A police spokesman said at that time officers suspected he was carrying a weapon.

The police internal affairs division is investigating the shooting. The police officer who shot Halaq has been released from custody and placed under house arrest.

“What happened to Iyad Hallak is a tragedy. This was a man with disabilities, autism, who was suspected – and we (now) know wrongly – of being a terrorist in a very sensitive venue,” Netanyahu said in comments that stopped short of an apology.

Palestinians have drawn comparisons involving the Palestinian man’s fatal encounter with police and the death in the United States of African-American George Floyd after a police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him.

Iyad Hallak was shot twice in the chest on last Saturday after that he ran away in a panic after that he heard Israeli officers yelling.

His carer, Warda Abu Hadid, frantically tried to alert the soldiers that Hallak was severely autistic and didn’t understand, but her warnings fell on deaf ears.

She recalled shouting: “He’s disabled, disabled! Wait a moment, take his ID card, check his ID.”

“Suddenly they fired three bullets at him, in front of my eyes, Don’t shoot him. They didn’t listen; they didn’t want to hear.”

Hundreds of people attended Hallak’s funeral a week ago.

Palestinian officials and Hallak’s family said he suffered from severe autism and panicked and ran after the officers confronted him.

“I know that (police) are conducting examinations. We all share in the grief of the family,” Netanyahu said in public remarks to his cabinet.

Addressing Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana, who’s responsible for police, at the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: “I expect your full investigation into this matter.”

A police spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached on Sunday to supply information on whether any action had been taken so far from the officers.

At last week’s cabinet session, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s centrist partner in Israel’s new unity government, publicly apologised for Hallak’s death. The right-wing Netanyahu, sitting alongside him, kept silent at that time.

