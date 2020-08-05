Condoleezza Rice Blasts Liberals For Assuming They Know What Black People ‘Ought To Think’

Condoleezza Rice, previous Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, implicated liberals of informing the black neighborhood how they are expected to believe.

Rice made the remarks throughout an interview with the New York Times’ Peter Baker for the Aspen Security Forum.

She stated the country might never ever really be colorblind however wished for a day when race would not be a figuring out consider how people see each other.

“I don’t really care if we’re colorblind, but I would like to get to the place that when you see somebody who is Black, you don’t have preconceived notions of what they’re capable of, who they are – by the way, what they think, which is I think a problem of the left,” Rice stated.

“You take a look at someone who’s Black and you believe you know what they believe, or you a minimum of believe you know what they ought to believe,” she continued.

RELATED: NBC Reporter Claims Racism Is Worse Under Trump, Condoleezza Rice Dismantles Her

‘You Ain’ t Black’

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell, in evaluating Rice’s declarations, appeared to accept the belief that Democrats do not desire blacks to believe on their own.

And that, he included, is going to be a big error this election.