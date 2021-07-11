Condo collapse: Professor on the need for oversight: No one knows the extent of the potential risk
Condo collapse: Professor on the need for oversight: No one knows the extent of the potential risk

Evan McKenzie, Professor and Head of Political Science Department at University of Illinois at Chicago and instructor at UIC School of Law, joined Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Jared Blikre to break down how more oversight could help save condo infrastructures.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR